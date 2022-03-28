Welspun Specialty Solutions receives Rs 15.97 cr in arbitral award

Welspun Specialty Solutions announced that pursuant to an arbitral award passed in favour of the Company and recently upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the Company has received Rs.15.97 crore (gross amount) from one of its customer, a public sector undertaking.

The aforesaid payment by the customer is with regard to certain disputes that arose out of a contract for supply of seamless pipes by the Company.

