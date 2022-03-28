HCL Technologies to provide global service desk and on-site support to Novo Nordisk

HCL Technologies (HCL) has been selected to provide global service desk and on-site support to Novo Nordisk.

Through the partnership, HCL will help Novo Nordisk transform its IT operations and create world-class end-user experiences and drive efficiency across its workforce.

HCL will implement a multilingual and omnichannel digital workplace solution for Novo Nordisk. Using the knowledge-centred service (KCS) methodology and its next-generation automation and self-service capabilities, HCL will support more than 48,000 end-users in 20 languages, across 58 countries and offer on-site IT services throughout the United States, Asia and Europe

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)