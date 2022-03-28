Coal India records high of 528 MTs of coal supplies to domestic power utilities

Coal India announced that till 24 March 2022 of the ongoing fiscal, the company has supplied an all time high of 528 million tonnes (MTs) of coal to the country's power utilities. This is 98.5% of the prorated demand of 535 MTs projected by Ministry of Power and Central Electricity Authority.

CIL is focused on meeting its despatch commitment to the country's power stations as the supply numbers indicate.

The current trend of coal stock accumulation indicates, CIL opening the fiscal FY'23 with above 60 MTs at its pitheads. The stockpile of domestic coal at power plants is expected to rise to around 25 MTs by the closure ofthe fiscal, the bulk of it augmented by CIL's supplies.

Further, an additional 4.5 MTs will be available at goods sheds, washeries and ports.

Indigenous coal stock at power houses monitored by CEA stood at 23.7 MTs as of 24 March 2022.

CIL is cognizant of the importance of meeting increased coal demand of power sector as the generation will step into higher orbit with the advent of summer. With sufficient coal in the system and stepping up its production CIL is geared to meet the summer demand.

CIL has offered a total of an additional 11.2 MTs coal in two rounds on 'as is where is basis', to boost coal stocks at the generating units, when an unprecedented spike in power generation was witnessed in September' 21. The offer was made to 12 central and state gencos from CIL's highly stocked mines through road-cum-rail mode.

With 35 MTs of coal lifted through special forward e-auction window, meant for power sector, the year-on-year growth was 53% till date.

Power houses without power purchase agreement (PPA) have no cause for worry as they are eligible for participation under a separate auction window called SHAKTI B(viii-a).

