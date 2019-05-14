Westlife Development consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 339.17 crore

Net profit of rose 7.85% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 339.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 302.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.37% to Rs 40.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1401.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1134.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

339.17302.691401.611134.877.316.068.616.8227.0724.17118.9880.126.076.6239.2612.867.146.6240.3012.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)