Westlife Development consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 339.17 croreNet profit of Westlife Development rose 7.85% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 339.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 302.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 213.37% to Rs 40.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1401.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1134.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales339.17302.69 12 1401.611134.87 24 OPM %7.316.06 -8.616.82 - PBDT27.0724.17 12 118.9880.12 49 PBT6.076.62 -8 39.2612.86 205 NP7.146.62 8 40.3012.86 213
