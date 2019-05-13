Ester Industries standalone net profit rises 43.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 255.05 crore

Net profit of rose 43.49% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 255.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 488.09% to Rs 31.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.43% to Rs 1028.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 806.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

255.05220.041028.06806.7411.2310.3110.508.1323.2815.7079.4638.5115.097.9947.047.498.055.6131.115.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)