Ester Industries standalone net profit rises 43.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 255.05 croreNet profit of Ester Industries rose 43.49% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 255.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 488.09% to Rs 31.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.43% to Rs 1028.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 806.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales255.05220.04 16 1028.06806.74 27 OPM %11.2310.31 -10.508.13 - PBDT23.2815.70 48 79.4638.51 106 PBT15.097.99 89 47.047.49 528 NP8.055.61 43 31.115.29 488
