Oriental Bank of Commerce reports standalone net profit of Rs 201.50 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.98% to Rs 4753.69 croreNet profit of Oriental Bank of Commerce reported to Rs 201.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1650.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 11.98% to Rs 4753.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4245.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 54.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5871.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 2.75% to Rs 17867.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17388.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income4753.694245.21 12 17867.6917388.89 3 OPM %48.9118.23 -33.9723.01 - PBDT3.18-1934.22 LP -3630.77-6094.42 40 PBT3.18-1934.22 LP -3630.77-6094.42 40 NP201.50-1650.22 LP 54.99-5871.74 LP
