Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.90% to Rs 108.81 crore

Net profit of (I) rose 6.18% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.90% to Rs 108.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.01% to Rs 8.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 482.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 375.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

