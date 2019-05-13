Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.90% to Rs 108.81 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 6.18% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.90% to Rs 108.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.01% to Rs 8.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 482.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 375.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales108.81113.23 -4 482.76375.19 29 OPM %2.333.23 -2.173.80 - PBDT5.925.48 8 14.0118.12 -23 PBT5.915.47 8 14.0018.11 -23 NP3.613.40 6 8.8611.66 -24
