Tata Metaliks update on plant operations at Kharagpur

To temporarily shutdown plant in phases from 15 May 2019

Tata Metaliks announced that some parts of its manufacturing operations and its associated facilities in Kharagpur ('units') will undergo a planned shutdown, in phases, for annual maintenance and overhauling from 15 May 2019. The entire plant is expected to be back to normal operation and on stream by 27 May 2019.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 11:23 IST

