Lupin receives EIR for Pharmacovigilance inspection from the USFDA

Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Post-marketing Adverse Drug Experience (PADE) inspection, indicating successful closure of the inspection.

The inspection was conducted at Lupin's global pharmacovigilance group DSRM (Drug Safety & Risk Management) based out of Mumbai between 14 January, 2019 and 18 January, 2019.

The inspection included a comprehensive scrutiny of practices and procedures for reporting of adverse events of Lupin's marketed products worldwide. The inspection closed with four observations.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 11:29 IST

