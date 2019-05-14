JUST IN
SRF enters into definitive agreement to sell its Engineering Plastics Business to DSM

Capital Market 

SRF announced on 11 May 2019 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Engineering Plastics Business to DSM, the Life Sciences and Materials Sciences company in an all-cash transaction, amounting to Rs 320 crore.

The company's Engineering Plastics Business manufactures multiple grades of engineering plastic compounds, catering to the automotive and electrical industries.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 11:49 IST

