SRF enters into definitive agreement to sell its Engineering Plastics Business to DSM

SRF announced on 11 May 2019 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its to DSM, the Life Sciences and Materials Sciences company in an all-cash transaction, amounting to Rs 320 crore.

The company's manufactures multiple grades of engineering plastic compounds, catering to the automotive and electrical industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)