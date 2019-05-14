SRF enters into definitive agreement to sell its Engineering Plastics Business to DSM

-
ALSO READ
SRF Limited announces definitive agreement to sell its Engineering Plastics Business to DSM
Environment safety should be uppermost thought for plastics industry: Naidu
Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 9.75% in the September 2018 quarter
Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 27.58% in the December 2018 quarter
Reduce, reuse & recycle should be mantra on plastic use: VP
-
SRF announced on 11 May 2019 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Engineering Plastics Business to DSM, the Life Sciences and Materials Sciences company in an all-cash transaction, amounting to Rs 320 crore.
The company's Engineering Plastics Business manufactures multiple grades of engineering plastic compounds, catering to the automotive and electrical industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU