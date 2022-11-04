Westlife Development rebranded as Westlife Foodworld

Westlife Development - the company that owns and operates the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India has announced the rebranding of its company name to Westlife Foodworld.

The move aims to align and harmonize the company's name more closely with the nature of its subsidiary's business activities. Targeted at accelerating the company's core business in the food service industry, this name change will strengthen its synergy with the current business operations.

