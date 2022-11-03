Board of Coromandel International approves appointment of directors

At meeting held on 03 November 2022

The Board of Coromandel International at its meeting held on 03 November 2022 approved the following appointments:

1. Appointment of Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi (DIN: 07139051) as Additional Director, to be designated as Non-Executive & Independent Director, of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from 01 February 2023.

2. Appointment of Sankarasubramanian S. (DIN: 01592772) as Additional Director of the Company with effect from 01 February 2023.

3. Appointment of Sankarasubramanian S., Director (DIN 01592772), as Whole-time Director, to be designated as Executive Director - Nutrient Business, for a term of 5 years from 01 February 2023 till 31 January 2028, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.

4. Appointment of Dr. Raghuram Devarakonda (DIN: 09749805) as Additional Director of the Company with effect from 01 February 2023.

5. Appointment of Dr. Raghuram Devarakonda, Director (DIN 09749805) as Whole-time Director, to be designated as Executive Director - Crop Protection, Bio Products & Retail Business, for a term of 5 years from 01 February 2023 till 31 January 2028, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.

