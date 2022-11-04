Angle One announces key business parameters for October 2022

-
On an yearly basis, the client base jumped 71.5%.
Other key business parameters for the month of October 2022:
Gross client acquisition - 0.34 million (-12.5% MoM growth; -20.8% YoY growth)
Avg client funding book - 15.75 billion (2.3% MoM growth; -15.4% YoY growth)
No. of orders - 69.42 million (-23.3% MoM growth ; 19.0% YoY growth)
The company's overall average daily turnover increased to Rs 13,887 billion in October 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 1.1% and a y-o-y growth of 110.7%. The average daily turnover in F&O segment rose to Rs 13,571 billion in October 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 1.1% and a y-o-y growth of 112.5%.
The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.7% in October 2022, compared to 21.6% in September 2022 and 20.7% in October 2021.
The retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 21.7% in October 2022, compared to 21.6% in September 2022 and 20.8% in October 2021.
The company's retail turnover market share in cash and commodity segment stood at 14.8% and 53.4% respectively.
