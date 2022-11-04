JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

IEX traded volume declines 13% YoY in October
Business Standard

Angle One announces key business parameters for October 2022

Capital Market 

Angle One increased in client base to 11.88 million in month of October 2022, recording an increase of 2.7% over September 2022.

On an yearly basis, the client base jumped 71.5%.

Other key business parameters for the month of October 2022:

Gross client acquisition - 0.34 million (-12.5% MoM growth; -20.8% YoY growth)

Avg client funding book - 15.75 billion (2.3% MoM growth; -15.4% YoY growth)

No. of orders - 69.42 million (-23.3% MoM growth ; 19.0% YoY growth)

The company's overall average daily turnover increased to Rs 13,887 billion in October 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 1.1% and a y-o-y growth of 110.7%. The average daily turnover in F&O segment rose to Rs 13,571 billion in October 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 1.1% and a y-o-y growth of 112.5%.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.7% in October 2022, compared to 21.6% in September 2022 and 20.7% in October 2021.

The retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 21.7% in October 2022, compared to 21.6% in September 2022 and 20.8% in October 2021.

The company's retail turnover market share in cash and commodity segment stood at 14.8% and 53.4% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU