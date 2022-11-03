NHPC receives ratings action from S&P Global Ratings

NHPC announced that International Credit Rating Agency S&P Global Ratings vide its rating report dated 31 October 2022, has revised the outlook on NHPC to stable from negative. It has also affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit rating of NHPC.

The report of S&P Global Ratings is attached herewith. It is also informed that there is no revision in credit rating of NHPC by S&P Global Ratings, only outlook has been revised.

