White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 107.65% in the June 2022 quarter

Sales rise 261.08% to Rs 68.46 croreNet profit of White Organic Agro rose 107.65% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 261.08% to Rs 68.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales68.4618.96 261 OPM %6.9411.29 -PBDT5.082.44 108 PBT5.082.44 108 NP3.801.83 108
