Wipro appoints Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer

The IT company has roped in former senior executive of Capgemini, Amit Choudhary, as its chief operating officer and member of the executive board.

Based in New York, Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency, helping drive sustainable growth at Wipro. He will work closely with Wipro's leadership teams across the organization on transformation initiatives with the aim of improving customer-centricity. Amit will manage Global Business Operations, Delivery Excellence, CIO, CISO, and the Enterprise Risk Management functions.

"Amit brings an incredible mix of strategic thinking and credible execution," said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro. "With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients."

At Capgemini, Choudhary was the chief operating officer for the Financial Services Business Unit, as well as a member of their Executive Committee. Prior to Capgemini, he held various leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems, and consulted with Boards and CXOs across industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

Wipro's consolidated net profit rose 3.72% to Rs 2,659 crore on 4.7% increase in revenue form operations to Rs 22,539.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firm's net profit declined 9.27% while revenue jumped 14.6% in Q2 FY23.

Shares of Wipro fell 1.33% to Rs 388.65 on Thursday, 4 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)