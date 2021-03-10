V2 Retail opens new retail store in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
V-Mart gains after opening store in Bihar
V-Mart Retail opens seven new stores
Aditya Birla Fashion gains on business expansion plans
Phoenix Mills rises after signing agreement with GIC affiliate
Setubandhan Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2020 quarter
-
V2 Retail during market hours today, 10 March 2021, announced that it has opened a retail store in Patna, Bihar.
Currently, 94 retail stores of V2 Retail are operational, the company said in a statement during market hours on Wednesday.
Shares of V2 Retail lost 0.66% to Rs 144 on BSE. On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 56.731. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 126.96 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 76.17.
Currently, the scrip has grown 357.14% from its 52-week low of Rs 144 hit on 25 March 2020. The stock is presently trading 6.97% below its 52-week high of Rs 154.80 obtained on 5 March 2021.
V2 Retail is a retail company. It is engaged in the business of retail sales of garments, textiles and accessories across India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU