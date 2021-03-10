V2 Retail opens new retail store in Bihar

V2 Retail during market hours today, 10 March 2021, announced that it has opened a retail store in Patna, Bihar.

Currently, 94 retail stores of V2 Retail are operational, the company said in a statement during market hours on Wednesday.

Shares of V2 Retail lost 0.66% to Rs 144 on BSE. On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 56.731. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 126.96 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 76.17.

Currently, the scrip has grown 357.14% from its 52-week low of Rs 144 hit on 25 March 2020. The stock is presently trading 6.97% below its 52-week high of Rs 154.80 obtained on 5 March 2021.

V2 Retail is a retail company. It is engaged in the business of retail sales of garments, textiles and accessories across India.

