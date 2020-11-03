Wipro, AWS announce the launch of Wipro AWS Business Group

Wipro announced the launch of its dedicated Wipro AWS Business Group (WABG), a unit designed to help customers fast-track their cloud transformation journey on AWS.

WABG merges Wipro's diverse industry experience and comprehensive portfolio of services with AWS's industry-leading cloud platforms to help organizations worldwide drive business acceleration, enhance customer experience, and leverage connected insights. This strategic move reflects the commitment of both Wipro and AWS to foster the success of their shared business as well as their passion to continually innovate for enterprises.

The Wipro AWS Business Group will house more than 10,000 AWS-certified consultants, along with specialized teams focusing on business development, talent creation, solution development, and delivery execution.

Wipro and AWS continue to invest in building innovative solutions across industries and key technology areas like migration, modernization, data freedom, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) to help clients reimagine their cloud journey. Additionally, customers can leverage the Wipro AWS Launch Pad to facilitate their business transformation programs.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 November 2020. Shares of Wipro fell 1.69% to settle at Rs 334.90 yesterday.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)