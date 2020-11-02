Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Industries Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 November 2020.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 10.00% to Rs 1066.3 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89874 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled 8.00% to Rs 1890. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd lost 7.98% to Rs 139.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38100 shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd fell 7.26% to Rs 605.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd pared 6.05% to Rs 101. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79986 shares in the past one month.

