Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Inox Green Energy, Siemens in focus

Bharti Airtel: Nxtra Data, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel started the construction of its new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata. The company will invest Rs 600 crore in the development of the largest data centre in East India that will serve the underserved markets of east and north-east regions along with the SAARC countries and fulfill the growing needs of enterprises and global cloud players.

Vedanta: The diversified minerals company on Tuesday announced its third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share. The dividend will lead to a total payout of Rs 6,505 crore to shareholders. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 30 November 2022.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Nykaa announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal effective close of business hours on 25 November 2022, to pursue other opportunities in the digital economy & start-up space.

Inox Green Energy Services: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today, 23 November 2022. The issue price is Rs 65 per share.

Siemens: Siemens reported profit after tax from continuing operations of Rs. 392 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022 ended 30 September 2022, up 23% over the same period last year. Revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs. 4,237 crore, up 11% over the same quarter in the preceding year.

Hindustan Motors: Hindustan Motors has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to extend the EV domain across the border to enhance the production of eco-friendly electric vehicle.

