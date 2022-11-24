RIL, Keystone Realtors, Biocon, Can Fin Homes in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL said that Jio announced that Jio True 5G will now be available in Pune from 23 November 2022. Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Keystone Realtors: Shares of Keystone Realtors will list on the bourses today, 24 November 2022. The issue price is fixed at Rs 541 per share.

Biocon: Biocon announced the signing of a semi-exclusive partnership agreement with Zentiva, a leading pharmaceutical company in Europe, for the commercialization of its vertically integrated, complex formulation, Liraglutide, a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes said its board of directors will hold a meeting to consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend for financial year 2022-23 on 28 November 2022.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The bank has entered into corporate agency agreement with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company and Max Life Insurance Company for marketing, distribution & selling the general and life insurance products.

H.G. Infra Engineering: H.G. Infra Engineering has received a letter from Adani Road Transport Limited regarding declaration of Appointed Date by Authority as 3 November 2022 for the project in Uttar Pradesh.

