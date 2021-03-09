Wipro, BPCL, Biocon in spotlight

Wipro announced that Appirio, a Wipro company, is helping National Grid transform its business with an omnichannel customer experience by unifying its engagement with 68 million customers across two continents.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has reportedly launched a block deal today, 8 March 2021 to sell up to 4% of its treasury shares worth Rs 3,700 crore. BPCL has set a floor price of Rs 435 per share for the proposed transaction.

Biocon said the board of Biocon Biologics (BBL) has approved allotment of 1,97,99,305 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 280.31 per share to Beta Oryx, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADQ (Investor). The subscription money aggregating to about Rs 555 crore have been received by BBL from the investor.

JSW Energy said Business Transfer Agreement has been signed with JSW Cement for the sale of an 18 MW thermal power plant at Salboni to JSW Cement Limited on a going concern basis.

Inox Wind has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited to supply, erect and commission 92 MW of wind power projects comprising of 2 MW (113 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92 metre hub height) turbines with a combination of total turnkey and limited scope supply.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement for an 80 room upcoming hotel at Biratnagar in Nepal under the brand 'Lemon Tree Premier'. The hotel is expected to be operational by January 2023, and this will be the third hotel of the company in Nepal, including Kathmandu and Nagarkot.

