Wipro celebrates 25 years of partnership with Cisco

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies wins prestigious Quality Award from Cisco
Wipro announces collaboration with Cisco
Wipro launches Wipro AWS Business Group
Wipro secures contract from Eupropean energy company, Fortum
EdgeVerve and Minit partner to deliver enterprises superior insights for business transformation
-
Launches Cisco Business UnitWipro is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its business partnership with Cisco, the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. To commemorate this milestone, Wipro is launching the Cisco Business Unit that will focus on the development and adoption of end-to-end digital transformation solutions leveraging Cisco technologies for customers. This strategic initiative demonstrates Wipro's commitment to its business relationship with Cisco. Also, it is a growth accelerator for the successful and well-established 360-degree partnership of several years.
Over the course of 25 years, Wipro has focused on delivering its transformative service capabilities across Digital, Cloud, Security, and Engineering, which are aligned with Cisco's operational priorities. Wipro and Cisco co-develop communications, infrastructure, and security solutions that combine Cisco's industry-leading network and security products with Wipro's global system integration, IT consulting, and industry domain expertise. The synergy of this partnership has made Wipro one of the most preferred digital transformation partners for customers across the globe. Wipro, a gold-certified Cisco partner, is among the top 10 GSI partners of Cisco.
The Cisco Business Unit will provide a full stack of industry offerings aligned to customers' needs. Key solutions and digital accelerators include Intent-Based Networking, Digital Workplace Virtualization, Hybrid Cloud, Application Transformation, Security and Enterprise 5G.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU