Wipro celebrates 25 years of partnership with Cisco

Launches Cisco Business Unit

Wipro is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its business partnership with Cisco, the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. To commemorate this milestone, Wipro is launching the Cisco Business Unit that will focus on the development and adoption of end-to-end digital transformation solutions leveraging Cisco technologies for customers. This strategic initiative demonstrates Wipro's commitment to its business relationship with Cisco. Also, it is a growth accelerator for the successful and well-established 360-degree partnership of several years.

Over the course of 25 years, Wipro has focused on delivering its transformative service capabilities across Digital, Cloud, Security, and Engineering, which are aligned with Cisco's operational priorities. Wipro and Cisco co-develop communications, infrastructure, and security solutions that combine Cisco's industry-leading network and security products with Wipro's global system integration, IT consulting, and industry domain expertise. The synergy of this partnership has made Wipro one of the most preferred digital transformation partners for customers across the globe. Wipro, a gold-certified Cisco partner, is among the top 10 GSI partners of Cisco.

The Cisco Business Unit will provide a full stack of industry offerings aligned to customers' needs. Key solutions and digital accelerators include Intent-Based Networking, Digital Workplace Virtualization, Hybrid Cloud, Application Transformation, Security and Enterprise 5G.

