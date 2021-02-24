Godawari Power & Ispat secures export orders for high grade iron ore pellet

Godawari Power & Ispat has started booking export orders of High Grade Iron Ore Pellets (65.5% Fe) to China and Other Countries.

The first export order of 50,000 MTs has already been booked and the delivery will take place in the month of April, 2021.

Going forward the Company will mainly concentrate on production and export of High Grade iron ore pellet only.

