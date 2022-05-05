TARC receives Rs 1330 cr capital infusion from Bain Capital

TARC has successfully raised Rs 1330 crore from pedigreed US based Bain Capital.

The funds were infused by Bain Capital Credit in the form of secured long term NCDs. The transaction marks to be one of the largest investments aimed towards growth and development, in recent times in North India Real Estate Industry.

TARC has utilized part of this newly infused capital to retire its entire existing debt with multiple domestic lenders, thereby achieving the twin objectives of optimizing the cost of capital as well as substituting short term existing debt with patient long term capital.

