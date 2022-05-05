L&T Construction wins contract under Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project

-
The Railways Business of L&T Construction has secured a contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to construct 116 Route Km of High-Speed Ballastless Trackworks (Package No: T3) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, popularly referred to as the Bullet Train Project.
The scope of the MAHSR T3 Package includes Design, Supply, Construction and Testing & Commissioning track works on a Design-Build lump sum price basis for the double line high speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat. Japanese Shinkansen track technology will be adopted in this project.
Upon completion, this slab track system will enable trains to travel at speeds of up to 320 KMPH.
L&T is India's leading player in the domain of Ballastless track possessing expertise across various types of Ballastless track forms including Plinth Track, Slab Track, Low Vibration Track, Floating Slab Track, PORR Type Pre-cast Slab Track and now Shinkansen Type Precast Slab Track System. L& T is currently executing various Ballastless track projects in multiple metro projects in India and abroad including Mauritius, Dhaka, Mumbai, Kanpur, Agra, Ahmedabad and in Delhi-Meerut Semi High-speed (180 KMPH) Rapid Rail Transit System Project. It has earlier successfully delivered Ballastless Track Projects in Riyadh, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
L&T is already executing civil viaduct and station packages C4, C5 & C6 and special steel bridges packages P4(X) & P4(Y) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.
