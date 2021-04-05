Wipro gains on concluding acquisition of Metro-NOM GMBH, Metro Systems Romania

Wipro rose 1.42% to Rs 422.10 after the IT major said it completed the take over of Metro-Nom GMBH and Metro Systems Romania S.R.L. for a purchase consideration of EUR 52.04 million based on the financials at the time of completion of the transaction
On 22 December 2020, Wipro had informed signing a strategic digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG to take over its IT units - Metro-Nom GMBH in Germany and Metro Systems Romania S.R.L. Through this partnership, more than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania and India will transfer to Wipro, providing them with new opportunities to advance their careers, access innovation, work with leading digital technologies and adopt new ways of working that enable agility, speed and scale in engineering.
Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major reported 20.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,968 crore on a 3.68% increase in revenue to Rs 15,670 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.
