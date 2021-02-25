Axis Bank, Nureca, Just Dial in spotlight

Shares of Axis Bank will be in focus. Max Life has received the formal approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), which vide its letter dated 24th February 2021 has granted approval to the Axis Entities, as promoters of Max Life, to collectively acquire 12.002% of the equity share capital of Max Life, by way of transfer of equity shares of Max Life from Max Financial to the Axis Entities.

Shares of Nureca will debut on bourses today, 25 February 2021. The final issue price was fixed at Rs 400 per share.

Just Dial has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users. Jd Mart is an exclusive B2B portal for a new wholesale experience. B2B buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across various categories to suit all their B2B needs.

Cochin Shipyard is joining hands with Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and IHC Holland BV to make world-class dredgers. A Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was signed on Wednesday.

H.G. Infra Engineering informed that the company has been declared as L-1 bidder by NTPC.

