Wipro in focus after collaboration with FEBRABAN

Wipro announced the successful launch of the first phase of noomis, the new online platform of FEBRABAN, an industry association that represents the financial services sector in Brazil. Wipro has partnered with FEBRABAN on this project development journey, which has so far included the design and delivery of the first phase of the online platform. The company was also responsible for creation of workflows and the editorial publisher module for content management in the platform. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 September 2019.

The rating committee of ICRA has assigned ICRA MAAA (Stable) rating to the Fixed Deposit Programme of Axis Bank. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 September 2019.

Zensar announced a new larger office in Cape Town, South Africa. The new office is in Century City. The new office can seat many more people with interactive spaces to encourage collaboration as well as serve as the center for the Skills Development Program initiatives in Cape Town. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 September 2019.

The board of directors of Manappuram Finance approved the issuance of the Private Placement of Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each for the amount of Rs 215 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 250 crore aggregating to Rs 465 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 September 2019.

Equity shares of APM Finvest will be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE in the list of 'T' group securities effective from today, 24 September 2019.

