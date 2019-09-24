Wipro inches up after collaboration with FEBRABAN

Wipro rose 0.15% to Rs 240.35 after the company announced the successful launch of the first phase of noomis, the new online platform of FEBRABAN, an industry association that represents the financial services sector in Brazil.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 September 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 164.20 points or 0.42% to 39,254.23.

On the BSE, 17,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 241.1 and a low of Rs 239.75 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 301.55 on 14 June 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 220.5 on 25 October 2018.

Wipro said that noomis will serve as a meeting point and a discussion platform for the finance professionals in Brazil who participate in CIAB FEBRABAN. CIAB is an information technology trade show for financial services in Latin America.

Built with digital cloud technologies, the platform is envisaged to change the way companies collaborate and share information. noomis will provide reliable, analytical, and unbiased information via news reports, blogs, videos, and newsletters that will enable participants to stay up to date on financial market trends.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

