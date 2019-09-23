Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Capital Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Manpasand Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2019.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lost 8.22% to Rs 276.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Capital Ltd crashed 7.81% to Rs 28.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 5.17% to Rs 2997.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5544 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 62. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 9.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92209 shares in the past one month.

