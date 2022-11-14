JUST IN
G R Infraprojects update on Delhi-Vododara greenfield expressway project

G R Infraprojects has received letter from National Highways Authority of India declaring appointed date for project being undertaken by GR Bandikui Jaipur Expressway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, with effect from 11 November 2022.

The project pertains to the construction of 4-lane greenfield expressway from Delhi-Vododara near Bandikui to Jaipur in state of Rajasthan.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:40 IST

