G R Infraprojects update on Delhi-Vododara greenfield expressway project

G R Infraprojects has received letter from National Highways Authority of India declaring appointed date for project being undertaken by GR Bandikui Jaipur Expressway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, with effect from 11 November 2022.

The project pertains to the construction of 4-lane greenfield expressway from Delhi-Vododara near Bandikui to Jaipur in state of Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)