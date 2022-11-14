Board of Indo Cotspin to consider stock split

At meeting to be held on 30 November 2022

The Board of Indo Cotspin will meet on 30 November 2022 to consider the proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each and alteration of authorised share capital clause of the company.

