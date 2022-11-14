Board of Indo Cotspin to consider stock split

-
-
At meeting to be held on 30 November 2022The Board of Indo Cotspin will meet on 30 November 2022 to consider the proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each and alteration of authorised share capital clause of the company.
