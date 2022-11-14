JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Larsen & Toubro Infotech approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Board of Indo Cotspin to consider stock split

Capital Market 

At meeting to be held on 30 November 2022

The Board of Indo Cotspin will meet on 30 November 2022 to consider the proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each and alteration of authorised share capital clause of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU