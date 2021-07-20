Wipro launches Wipro FullStride Cloud Services

Wipro announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.

As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro's cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. This commitment builds on Wipro's existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services will work with clients to better align business and IT with the cloud imperative, create significant business value and increase competitive differentiation.

It will also improve their business agility, embed resilience and significantly optimize their technology investments in favor of change and innovation. Wipro FullStride Cloud Services puts client and business needs first while orchestrating simplicity in an otherwise complex ecosystem.

