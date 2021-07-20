Wipro launches Wipro FullStride Cloud Services

-
ALSO READ
Wipro to use IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation
TCS launches new version of its Cloud Assurance Platform Services for Microsoft Azure
Wipro collaborates with Citrix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Wipro launches Zero Cost Transformation for migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Wipro IT Services LLC to issue USD denominated notes up to $750 mn
-
Wipro announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.
As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro's cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. This commitment builds on Wipro's existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients.
Wipro FullStride Cloud Services will work with clients to better align business and IT with the cloud imperative, create significant business value and increase competitive differentiation.
It will also improve their business agility, embed resilience and significantly optimize their technology investments in favor of change and innovation. Wipro FullStride Cloud Services puts client and business needs first while orchestrating simplicity in an otherwise complex ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU