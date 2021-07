Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar allots 14.38 cr equity shares on conversion of loans

At meeting held on 20 July 2021

The Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar at its meeting held on 20 July 2021 has allotted 14,38,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up at a price of Rs.13.28 per equity share on preferential basis aggregating to Rs.190.96 crore by way of conversion of existing outstanding unsecured loan extended by the promoters as a part of promoters contribution to the Restructuring Package approved by the "Joint Lenders Forum".

Consequent to the allotment of the equity shares as aforesaid, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from the present Rs.113,35,59,942, divided into 113,35,59,942 equity shares of Re.1/- each, to Rs.127,73,59,942/- divided into 127,73,59,942 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

