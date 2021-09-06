Wipro Ltd soars 1.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 663.85, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 138.15% in last one year as compared to a 53.01% jump in NIFTY and a 92.59% jump in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34891.15, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 664.55, up 1.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

