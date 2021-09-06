Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2021.

Delphi World Money Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 788.6 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 744 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd soared 17.29% to Rs 7.87. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Liberty Shoes Ltd spiked 16.66% to Rs 208.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24827 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd exploded 14.39% to Rs 390.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9673 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd gained 14.06% to Rs 71.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68973 shares in the past one month.

