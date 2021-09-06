Balkrishna Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2451.9, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.67% in last one year as compared to a 53.01% gain in NIFTY and a 28.05% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2451.9, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17374.55. The Sensex is at 58323.87, up 0.33%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 4.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10124.75, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

