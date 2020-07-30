Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Renaissance Global Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd and Sagar Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2020.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd surged 16.13% to Rs 81 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1126 shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd soared 15.64% to Rs 293.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 332 shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd spiked 12.96% to Rs 132.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2238 shares in the past one month.

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd spurt 12.81% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61286 shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd gained 10.76% to Rs 515. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5507 shares in the past one month.

