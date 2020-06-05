Wipro named ADM Digital Transformation Partner of the Year 2020

By Micro Focus Application Delivery Management Group

Wipro has been named ADM Digital Transformation Partner of the Year 2020 by the Micro Focus Application Delivery Management Group, at the Micro Focus Virtual Universe 2020 conference.

Wipro's end-to-end digital and cloud capabilities along with growth in its Micro Focus practice in the US and EMEA made it stand out to receive the ADM Digital Transformation Partner of the Year award.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)