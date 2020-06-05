Wipro named ADM Digital Transformation Partner of the Year 2020

JUST IN
By Micro Focus Application Delivery Management Group

Wipro has been named ADM Digital Transformation Partner of the Year 2020 by the Micro Focus Application Delivery Management Group, at the Micro Focus Virtual Universe 2020 conference.

Wipro's end-to-end digital and cloud capabilities along with growth in its Micro Focus practice in the US and EMEA made it stand out to receive the ADM Digital Transformation Partner of the Year award.

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 14:53 IST

