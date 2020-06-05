JUST IN
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries commences Phase II clinical trail on a plant derived drug against COVID-19

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has commenced Phase II clinical trial on AQCH, a phytopharmaceutical (plant derived) drug for treatment of COVID-19. The Company received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting Phase II clinical trial in April this year.

The clinical trial will be conducted across 12 centers in India in 210 patients.

The treatment duration for patients will be 10 days. The results of the clinical trial are expected by October 2020. Human safety study of AQCH has already been completed and the drug has been found safe at the recommended dose for Phase II study.

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 14:48 IST

