Aditya Birla Capital allots 39,587 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 39,587 equity shares under ESOP.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 24,13,78,21,580 (i.e. 2,41,37,82,158 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each) to Rs 24,13,82,17,450 (i.e. 2,41,38,21,745 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each).

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 13:21 IST

