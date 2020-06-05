JUST IN
Zydus Cadila receives final approval for Atazanavir Capsules

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Atazanavir Capsules (US RLD: Reyataz Capsules) in the strengths of 150 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg.

Atanazavir, an antiretroviral drug, is used to treat infection of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

It is used in combination with other antiretroviral drugs to treat HIV-1 infection.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 291 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 13:16 IST

