Wipro, Pandorum Technologies partner to accelerate regenerative medicine with AI

-
ALSO READ
Wipro, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin in focus
Chandigarh gynecologist unveils book on women's health and reverse ageing - 'Aesthetic and Regenerative Gynecology'
Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong
Wipro Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session
Wipro Ltd soars 1.72%, rises for fifth straight session
-
The global IT and consulting firm announced a long-term partnership with Pandorum Technologies, a biotechnology company working in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.
Together, the companies will focus on development of technologies that shorten time-to-market and maximize patient outcome during R&D and clinical trials of regenerative medicine. The partnership combines the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities of Wipro Holmes with Pandorum's expertise in regenerative medicine.
The initial focus of collaboration will be on 'bio-engineered liquid cornea' and will expand across the product pipeline including lung and liver regenerative tissues. Wipro Holmes AI-based decision support solution will provide insights on the potential outcomes of specific formulations, apply advanced algorithms to predict and improve the efficacy of therapeutics, and help in clinical study design.
On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.
Shares of Wipro fell 0.07% to Rs 587.35 on BSE. Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU