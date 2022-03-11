Wipro, Pandorum Technologies partner to accelerate regenerative medicine with AI

The global IT and consulting firm announced a long-term partnership with Pandorum Technologies, a biotechnology company working in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Together, the companies will focus on development of technologies that shorten time-to-market and maximize patient outcome during R&D and clinical trials of regenerative medicine. The partnership combines the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities of Wipro Holmes with Pandorum's expertise in regenerative medicine.

The initial focus of collaboration will be on 'bio-engineered liquid cornea' and will expand across the product pipeline including lung and liver regenerative tissues. Wipro Holmes AI-based decision support solution will provide insights on the potential outcomes of specific formulations, apply advanced algorithms to predict and improve the efficacy of therapeutics, and help in clinical study design.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro fell 0.07% to Rs 587.35 on BSE. Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

