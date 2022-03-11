Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Banaras Beads Ltd, Zuari Global Ltd, Speciality Restaurants Ltd and HB Stockholdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2022.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 86.45 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5072 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd spiked 13.50% to Rs 106.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6396 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Global Ltd soared 12.91% to Rs 196.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41160 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd rose 11.84% to Rs 156.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79873 shares in the past one month.

HB Stockholdings Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 57.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5006 shares in the past one month.

