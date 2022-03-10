Tata Power collaborates with Enviro

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power signs MoU with Enviro for setting charging points in Gurugram
Coromandel Intl announces new sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam
Indices spurt in early trade on positive Asian stocks
Tega Industries, Vedanta, UltraTech Cement in focus
Tata Power Co. gains after subsidiary, PPGCL inks MoU deal with ZaaK Technologies GmbH
-
To set up EV charging infrastructure across GurugramTata Power has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of the NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group to install 59 EV charging points at its properties across Gurugram, Haryana. The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations acrossthe properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram. These chargers will be made available as Public Charging Stations and Semi-Public based on the nature of the premises. As a result, commuters can have easy access to the chargers, thus encouraging them to use battery powered vehicles. This collaboration will be vital in accelerating e-mobility adoption across EV users in NC National Capital Region (NCR).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU