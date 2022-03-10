Nykaa opens 100th beauty store at HSR Bangalore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) has opened its 100th beauty store, Nykaa On Trend at HSR Bangalore on the globally celebrated occasion of International Women's Day.

Nykaa operates two formats of beauty stores- 'Nykaa Luxe' and 'Nykaa On Trend', each built in line with the company's vision that focuses on digitization not just in business processes but to deliver a truly seamless customer journey.

Nykaa stores also have the capability for hyperlocal delivery, and to accept endless aisle orders, making its entire on line assortment available to the store-consumer.

