Gala Global Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

D B Realty Ltd, Premier Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2021.

Gala Global Products Ltd tumbled 8.17% to Rs 30.35 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6960 shares in the past one month.

D B Realty Ltd crashed 5.53% to Rs 21.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 4.39. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16754 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shed 4.84% to Rs 27.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd fell 4.82% to Rs 98.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30505 shares in the past one month.

