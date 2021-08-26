Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ramco Systems Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Linde India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 5.55% to Rs 5.96 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1240.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1393.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd lost 5.39% to Rs 450.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30266 shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd crashed 4.45% to Rs 149.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd plummeted 4.41% to Rs 585.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd corrected 4.32% to Rs 2450.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18238 shares in the past one month.

