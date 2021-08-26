Volumes spurt at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 62.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 41.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 August 2021.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd clocked volume of 83.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.02% to Rs.93.50. Volumes stood at 7.2 lakh shares in the last session.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd clocked volume of 4.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59172 shares. The stock gained 8.95% to Rs.2,135.00. Volumes stood at 89774 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd recorded volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47316 shares. The stock gained 3.17% to Rs.2,296.10. Volumes stood at 17097 shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd witnessed volume of 3.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56478 shares. The stock increased 6.44% to Rs.3,681.95. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

